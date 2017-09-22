The Moto X4 is the first ever Android One offering and this device is expected to bring some changes to the industry. Most Motorola fans are curious to know if a regular X4 will roll out in the US or if it will be exclusively Android One under Project Fi. We’ve gotten word that a normal version will also be ready as standard and unlocked for those who prefer the regular Android mobile experience.

An unlocked version means you can use it on major networks in the country. It also means it doesn’t have to run Android One but the ordinary Android OS that most of us are familiar with. We’re not sure if this will run Android 7.0 Nougat or Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box but either of the two will be fine.

The Motorola Moto X4 running regular Android also means updates will also be regular. We don’t know how often and how fast Android One gets updates but with the regular version, we can easily get them.

The mid-range Moto X4 will be one affordable device at only $399. The Android One version is expected to be unlocked so you can still use other SIM cards and network apart from Project Fi.

Motorola has yet to make an official announcement on pricing and availability in different markets but we’re almost certain about the $399 range. If not, price will be lower. Let’s just wait and see.

VIA: Android Central