Google I/O was canceled and so we had high hopes about the Android 11 launch. It is supposed to happen on June 3rd but unfortunately, the Android development team decided to cancel the event. It’s only a beta release so it would still be understandable if there are bugs and issues but the devs are postponing the launch. The Twitter announcement was sent over the weekend. There could be many possible reasons but Google did not release any formal press release or explanation.

The event is postponed until further notice. We realize saying canceled may seem heavier or definite. It’s just postponed. The livestream event isn’t happening on the initial schedule provided.

No official reason was given but the news was released via the Android Developers Twitter account (@AndroidDev). The team said “now is not the time to celebrate”.

The delay may not be because of the pandemic. We’re guessing it’s because of the recent political unrest concerning the death of George Floyd. The incident in Minneapolis has sparked anew discussions on racism. Protests are happening left and right in the United States.

Google may be contemplating on the timing of the launch. That or the beta version isn’t ready for a wider release. Developer Previews are already available so we’re curious what could be the reason for the postponement since it’s just a formal, public launch. Google also outed Android 11 Developer Preview earlier than usual so it should be more than ready.

Much has been said about Android 11. Our last feature was Android 11 Dev Preview 4. The Android 11 Developer Preview 3 was released a couple of weeks before that. We also told you about Preview 2 and Preview 2.1. Even Android 11 Developer Preview was made ready for the Essential Phone.

We know the Google Pixel Launcher is getting new features on Android 11. It will also add Quick Settings music player and new Notification. Battery Share menu and reverse wireless charging can also be expected. Other features include a built-in screen recording function, dark theme scheduler, control when apps can access the location of the device, and Fast Share.