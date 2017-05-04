Less than a year after its launch, the Google Allo instant messaging app is thriving. Together with the Duo, the two have been offering private notifications, incognito chats, and expiring messages. App was also updated with direct reply from notifications and split-screen support plus more fun stickers, emojis, and chat background. Google has also added support for more languages such as Hindi and Brazilian Portuguese.

The messaging app also received “Lucky” as a new chat bot earlier this year and now we’re waiting for the desktop client which is already a work in progress. The tech giant won’t stop updating the app and will only continue to make chats more fun so expect more udpates in the future.

After the addition of yes or no polls, improved services in Brazil and the world, Android Auto, animated emojis, and Google Assistant integration, the app is now getting link preview, chat backup/restore, and incognito mode for groups.

The incognito mode won’t save a group’s message for a set period of time. Link preview will show a preview of the URL so you will have a quick idea about it. As for the chat backup/restore, it simply allows you to save conversations, backup, and even restore previous ones you may have missed or removed.

The update has already rolled out on the Play Store with some more performance improvements and bug fixes.

Download Allo from the Google Play Store

VIA: Amit Fulay