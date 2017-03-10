Google really wants you to get on board with Allo as their official messaging app (we still don’t know what they plan to do with Hangouts, to be honest). It seems that people aren’t that convinced yet, but they will probably keep pushing it and adding more features and improvements. The latest update to the app involves support for Android Auto for those who need to still keep in touch while driving. And for those who like more interesting things to send their friends, you can now animate your emojis.

When you connect your device to the Android Auto platform and then receive a message from Allo, your phone can now read back that message to you, which should be pretty useful and not to mention safe. You will also be able to dictate a reply to the one who sent the message or if you already have a set of prewritten responses, you can choose from them and send as reply, all without having to touch your phone will driving.

GIFs and stickers and emojis are already part of the every day conversation of people and Allo has plenty of those. And the new update now adds animated emojis to your repertoire. Hold the send button and slide it up to animate. However, not all of the emojis actually have animations. When you slide up and see some stars, then that means it’s one of the lucky animated ones.

There are the usual bug fixes and performance improvements. You can update your Allo app through its Google Play page. Expect more new features in their bid to become part of people’s messaging lives.