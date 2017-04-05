Allo was not the success that Google was expecting, given the proliferation and popularity of messaging apps. However, they’re still not giving up on it, as evidenced by the new features constantly being introduced in the app. The latest one isn’t really a major one, but it’s pretty useful for group chats to find out what everyone wants, since you can now have a yes or no poll in your conversations. Hopefully this, and the other features soon to follow, will make it more appealing and get more users.

Amit Fulay, the Head of Product at Google for Allo and Duo, tweeted out about the new polling feature showing how his March Madness Crew group is using it. And actually applying it to your message is pretty simple. Just type in @yesorno in the chat then the question that you want to ask, like “Should we push through with the meeting tomorrow?” or “Which came first the chicken or the egg?” or “Who is the better band, U2 or Coldplay?”.

The poll will then be automatically created and everyone who’s in the chat can vote. You will be able to see all the number of votes in real time. You will also have the option to close the poll anytime you want. The only limitation to the polling feature is that you can only post yes or no answers and you can’t customize them yet. But we get the feeling that in the future, they might change their mind about this.

Google has some things under its sleeves for Allo, including a possible selfie button and more useful, a desktop web version. But for now, enjoy the polling feature when you update your Allo app.

