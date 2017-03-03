Messaging apps have to step up their game every month in order to keep up with their competitors as they constantly think of more fun ways to attract new users and even bring over some from the other apps. Google’s Allo is a great favorite for those who love emoticons and GIFs, and the latest update for the app brings easier ways to access GIFs, a sampling of animated emoticons, and one tap to get the assistance from Google Assistant.

Previous updates have seen smarter and easier ways of accessing the vast library of emojis and stickers and for this time around, you’ll be able to get to your GIFs faster. When you want to add one, just tap the smiley icon in the chat bar, swipe left, and then look for the perfect GIF to add to your conversation. You can also add random GIFs when chatting by tapping the Lucky icon on the Smart Reply or just typing @lucky then a phrase like LMAO, wow, or i love you, and it will share a random GIF.

Some people can actually speak emojis without words, and Allo has a ton to choose from. But they’re stepping up the game with animated emojis. Just long press one of the 10 that are currently animated, then drag them up to see them “come to life”. Hopefully they’ll add more animated ones soon or else we’ll see those 10 over and over in our chats.

Lastly, Allo is making it easier for you to access Google Assistant (currently available for Pixel devices only but coming soon to Marshmallow and Nougat phones) should you need its help. You know see the Google Assistant icon in the compose box and all you need to do is tap on it and it’s all ready to help. You can update the Allo app to access these new, improved features.

SOURCE: Google