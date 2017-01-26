Are you only Allo already? If not, you may consider downloading it today because you will get “lucky” with Lucky. It’s a new chat bot that can reply to you with gifs and other funny stuff. If you’re familiar with Giphy support on Slack, this is similar. Google is famous for the “I’m feeling Lucky” treat and it has recently arrived on Allo.

Google has been making Allo more special and interesting perhaps to attract more users to download. Recently, Star Wars Rogue One stickers were added. Support for Brazilian Portuguese and Hindi for Google Assistant was also included. If you may remember, Buzzfeed also released special Thanksgiving stickers for Allo. Of course, we can’t forget the Fantastic Beasts and Stranger Things goodies.

We’re not sure if those things added to Allo helped Google gain more people to use the chat app but we know there are already those enjoying it with Pushbullet integration, split-screen support, and direct reply from notifications. The app rolled out on the Google Play Store only last September so it’s only been four months.

Checking the Play Store, the app was downloaded over 176,000 times already. That’s not a lot so we’re hoping more people will see the advantages of the Allo including expiring messages, private notifications, and incognito chats for enhanced security.

VIA: Derek Ross