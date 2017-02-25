The Allo messaging app still hasn’t caught on to a lot of users, as some are confused what’s the difference between this and Hangouts and even Duo (that’s the calling app they introduced, if you didn’t know). But part of Google’s attempt to make this app more competitive is to make it available in various platforms. Google VP Nick Fox has tweeted out a preview of the desktop version of Allo, and says it’s “still in early development” but it’s definitely coming soon.

When Allo was first introduced, it was able to gain 5 million downloads in just the first four days. But then growth noticeably slowed down after that and it took them there months to double that number of downloads. So probably one strategy to get more loyal users is to have it on different platforms, and one of those is on desktop, since a lot of people probably want this option for when they’re at work and don’t have access to their smartphones.

Fox, who is VP of Communications Products, tweeted out a screenshot of what the Allo on desktop, or more specifically on browser, will look like. One significant thing you can see on the image is that it has Google Assistant, and it might be its first integration, if it pushes through. Now what we don’t know is if the desktop/browser version will use a cloud-based system or store data locally.

There are no indications yet as to when the launch or rollout will be, but we probably shouldn’t expect any major announcement during next week’s Mobile World Congress. There may be some news by the time of Google I/O this May.

SOURCE: Google