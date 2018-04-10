When you want to go big with batteries, you go to ZeroLemon. We’ve known of this brand since 2014. The first time when it first offered an extended battery and rugged phone case for the LG G3. More phone models soon received their own battery cases for extra power. The battery cases are bestsellers because whether you want to admit it or not, phone batteries drain really fast. You always need a charger or a power bank with you all the time. That should be enough but a better solution are those from ZeroLemon.

Some of the phones that have their extended batteries and rugged cases are the following: Samsung Galaxy S6, LG G4, Samsung Galaxy Note 5, S6 Edge Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Nexus 6P, Galaxy S7, LG V20, LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, and the latest, for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Four new phones are receiving their new ZeroLemon Battery Cases: the Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, and LG V30. Listed below are some information about each battery case:

• ZeroLemon Google Pixel 2 6500mAh Extended Battery Case. The product offers 170% extra power with soft TPU material and FastCharge support. It can protect the phone from any hard fall. Availability: April | Price: $59.99

• ZeroLemon Google Pixel 2 XL 8500mAh Extended Battery Case. This one offers extra 170% power with soft TPU. Don’t worry about overheating because if the well-arranged circuit. Availability: April | Price: $59.99

• ZeroLemon Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 8000mAh Extended Battery Case. It delivers extra 140% for the smartphone. A soft TPU case keeps it safe even from a high drop. Availability: April | Price: $59.99

• ZeroLemon LG V30 7000mAh Extended Battery Case. Ready with 150% extra power an soft TPU to protect from an accidental drop. Availability: April 6 | Price: $59.99

SOURCE: ZeroLemon