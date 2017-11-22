Youtube TV was initially developed to take over cable TV. It was introduced last March and since then, we’re excited for what new channels and networks would be added. The official mobile app for Android has also received a number of updates including the family sharing plan , new look, and new sharing options.

The service expanded to ten more cities in the United States and more regions the past couple of months. The app was also made available for actual TV screens like the 2016 and 2017 Samsung TVs.

The YouTube TV app is getting another update and this version 1.11 adds an important feature—picture-in-picture support. This particular feature has been ready for some apps but it’s only now the YouTube TV app is getting it.

The default YouTube app has it so we know how useful it is. Only those using Oreo and Nougat can see this option. Don’t be surprised if you see a floating window with a video playing. This is the picture-in-picture mode that allows you to do some other stuff on screen. This allows for simple multitasking as the YouTube TV app continues to play while you do other stuff. If you want to go back to the video, just tap on it to expand and show the controls. You may choose to play, pause, 15-sec forward, and back.

The updated version should be ready soon on the Google Play Store but the APK is also now available on APKMirror. If you’re subscribed to YouTube TV with the $35 monthly fee, we recommend you get the update now.

Download YouTube TV – Watch & Record Live TV from the Google Play Store