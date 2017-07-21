YouTube TV was launched back in March and we’re expecting it would take on cable TV. We believe that time will come but maybe not yet. In the past few months, the service has received new updates including more channels like BBC America and AMC. Google wants to make this one marketable so a family sharing plan was recently announced for YouTube TV, Calendar, Keep, and Photos.

YouTube TV was recently given a new look, sharing options, and new markets. More areas in the United States are also getting it. After Chicago, Philadephia, New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, and Los Angeles, ten new cities can now enjoy YouTube TV. They are as follows:

• Atlanta

• Charlotte

• Dallas – Fort Worth

• Detroit

• Houston

• Miami – For Lauderdale

• Minneapolis – St. Paul

• Orlando – Daytone Beach – Melbourne

• Phoenix

• Washington DC

If you live in any of these areas, go to YouTube TV right now and see for yourself. You’ll get to enjoy live TV streaming from popular cable networks such as NBC, FOX, CBS, and ABC right on any device. It comes with a Cloud DVR without any stolimitsmites. The first month is offered free but after that, you need to pay $35 per month. You can cancel the service anytime as there is no contract or agreement.

Each subscription per household allows six accounts to share YouTube TV.

SOURCE: YouTube