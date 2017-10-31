Even though there has been a huge decline in people watching actual TV, meaning network TV, cable channels, etc, this doesn’t mean that people are not watching TV shows anymore. And this doesn’t also mean that they’re not using their TV screens anymore. YouTube TV is the newest live and on-demand streaming service, and now, you will be able to watch it on the bigger TV screen at your house as the app for TV devices is now available.

The app’s main function is, of course, to give you the ability to stream videos, including live TV, from your YouTube TV app onto your TV device. In the next few days, this will initially be available for Android TV devices like NVIDIA Shield, TVs with Android TV built-in already, and Xbox One devices. Later on, they will be launching for Smart TVs like those of LG, Sony, Samsung, and even Apple TV. Those who have Google Home will also be able to give voice commands to the app and supported devices through Google Assistant.

The YouTube TV app comes with several new features, like the ability to use your TV’s remote control or game controller to control your live TV experience. You also get a Live guide so you can see what are the upcoming shows or episodes that you can watch. You get background playback, dark theme for a more cinematic look, and the convenience of picking up where you left off, regardless of which device you were watching.

Of course, you will need a YouTube TV subscription to be able to use and watch on the bigger screen. You can start out with a free trial first and when you’re ready to commit, you pay $35 per month, which already includes up to six accounts. The good news is you can get rid of that pesky cable subscription since you have live TV here anyway. The service is available in 50 metro areas for now but they’re already continuing expansion to the rest of the country.

