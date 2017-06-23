At the ongoing VidCon in California, YouTube made a few important announcements of new features and even a new look for the video sharing giant that they will be rolling out in the next few weeks. The CEO herself, Susan Wojcicki, made the announcement at the conference and of course immediately after, these new things were posted on Google’s blog. They also shared that there are now 1.5 billion people who log in to YouTube every month and that the average user spends more than an hour watching videos on mobile devices alone.

Over the next few weeks, YouTube will be unveiling a new look for both the app and the desktop version, which aims to show off your videos in “the best possible way” . More importantly, the app will dynamically adapt to whatever size you want to watch it in and from whatever format it was originally shot. So if you’re watching a vertical, square, or horizontal video, the player will fill the screen the way it should.

The new sharing feature, which they announced last year and they’re now beta testing in Canada, will soon be available in Latin America and then the US. It will let you share videos with your friends right from the YouTube app and even chat with them about the videos. They will also be opening up YouTube TV to more markets in the US, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., Houston, Atlanta, etc.

Lastly, they also announced 12 new projects coming to YouTube Red from some of the biggest stars on the video sharing network. To date, they’ve already launched 37 original series and movies which have gotten a quarter billion views. Let’s wait for the official rollout of all these new features that they have promised.

