If you’re still not convinced that you should shell out at least $35 a month to subscribe to YouTube TV, Google is trying to convince you that it’s worth it. They’ve added several new channels like AMC, BBC America, Sundance TV, Telemundo, and others to expand your basic package. The introduction of this paid monthly service is part of a seemingly growing trend of live TV and TV on demand hybrids which is adapting to people’s ever changing viewing habits.

Since apparently no one really sits in front of a TV to watch a TV show or event live anymore, Google launched the YouTube TV service. But instead of just competing against the Netflixes and Hulus of this world, they decided to add a live TV component and a DVR feature to appeal to those who can’t wait for certain shows to be added to the on-demand services.

Now they’re adding seven more channels to the basic service, specifically: AMC, BBC America, NBC Universal’s Telemundo and Universo, Sundance TV, We TV, and IFC (latter 3 all owned by AMC). This means you now have 46 channels available, which includes ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, The CW, Freeform, ESPN, FX, Disney, SyFy, Bravo, etc. You also get YouTube Red Originals as part of your plan.

The $35 a month fee for YouTube TV may be a bit steep compared to the average of $9.99 for most on-demand services. You also pay additional $11 for Showtime and $15 for Fox Soccer Plus. But if you like having the option to choose between how you watch (and where you watch) your shows, then it should be worth it. Anyway, you can get a 1-month free trial to check it out.

