Slowly but surely, Google is making its YouTube TV service available to more devices. Despite its name though, it’s not yet available on actual TV sets, just devices that can connect to the TVs. But the latest announcement is that you will now be able to watch your TV shows and videos on a bigger screen, without having to view them through terrestrial/digital stations or cable channels. They have confirmed that YouTube TV will now be available on the 2016 and 2017 Samsung smart TVs.

Previously, YouTube TV was available on Android mobile devices, Android TV (except Xiaomi Mi box), Xbox One, Xbox One S, and of course casting it to your TV through Chrome devices. But making it available on actual smart TVs, especially one of the biggest producers currently in the market. Although it’s only the 2016 and 2017 models for now, the support page also indicates the 2014 and 2015 models will also be getting YouTube TV support soon.

LG’s 2016 and 2017 smart TV models are also now included in the list of devices where you can watch YouTube TV. And if you own a Sony Linux TV and (very surprisingly) an Apple TV, then expect to be able to soon watch live sports events, stream shows from ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC, and other major channels on your smart TV screens. You will also be able to access recorded content from major networks and store them on your unlimited cloud DVR storage.

This one’s for you, @SamsungUS viewers. YouTube TV is now available on 2016 & 2017 Samsung TV models → https://t.co/uXs8Uw9rXY pic.twitter.com/NvZ3NolF9o — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) November 16, 2017

It’s easy to confuse YouTube TV with YouTube Red, as the latter is only a mostly subscription to an ad-free YouTube experience as well as access to original programming. YouTube TV’s $35/month plan (which you can cancel anytime) also includes those original series, plus live TV access. The service is now available in 50 US metro areas.

SOURCE: YouTube TV