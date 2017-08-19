While video on demand services are continuing to grow and expand, there are still those who want to have access to live television. The problem is that most of these people are either mobile or don’t want to watch it on actual TVs. When Google launched its live streaming service YouTube TV, they were sort of bridging the live TV and video on demand crowd by giving subscribers access to live TV through the Internet and on their mobile devices. They are now expanding to 14 more areas in the US, brining the service to reach almost half of the American households.

YouTube TV is now available at the following areas: Boston, the Seattle-Tacoma region, Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Columbus (OH), Louisville, Jackson-Brunswick, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, Memphis, Nashville, West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce, and Tampa/St. Petersburg/Sarasota. Over the next few weeks, they will also be expanding to 17 more markets and this includes bigger cities and areas like Indianapolis, Kansas City, Denver, San Diego, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, etc.

Google says that their service now has the most number of local broadcast station in the live TV streaming market. They also offer major networks like FOX, ABC, CBS, ESPN, NBC, etc. Aside from access to live TV, subscribers will also have unlimited cloud DVR storage in case they would need to record the live TV broadcast for watching later on. There can be up to six accounts per household under your plan.

However, Google did not disclose how many are actually subscribed to YouTube TV. The news that they want to impart is more of the “we’re expanding” kind instead of “_____ number of subscribers are already with us”. YouTube also has another video streaming service, YouTube Red which is more of the video on demand variety, and also carries original programming.

You: I need TV & live sports

Also you: 🙅 to cable boxes Us: Try YouTube TV free. Now available in 14 new US areas → https://t.co/7RqBXvZhw0 pic.twitter.com/vBBCtKHzYi — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) August 17, 2017

VIA: SlashGear