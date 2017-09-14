The next version of the YotaPhone is about to be formally announced in China. We’ve been introduced to the YotaPhone 3 aka Yota 3 as it appeared online earlier, ready with pre-installed reading apps and just right after hitting TENAA last month. This third-gen Yota phone is expected to be out in China as pre-order on JD.com has opened already.

We may have sighted the phone via teasers, speculations, benchmark, and leaked images but the group behind the product has yet to make the announcement in a real event. Don’t worry, Yota has just sent out an invitation that features an e-ink display, giving us a glimpse one of the phone’s major features.

The announcement will be held at the Chongqing conference on September 19, Tuesday. The press invitation is attractive because of the e-ink display so now we’re more curious about this upcoming dual-screen smartphone.

To review, the YotaPhone 3 comes equipped with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with 1080p display, a 5.2-inch e-ink 720p display at the back, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, microSD card slot for memory expansion, 13MP selfie camera, 12MP rear camera with LED flash, and a 3200mAh battery.

There will be two variants available: 6 a GB model with 4GB RAM and a 128GB model. Pricing is around 2398 Yuan ($367) and 2498 Yuan ($381) for the white 64GB and 128GB YotaPhone 3. There will be a black version but slightly more expensive at 3098 Yuan ($473) and 3198 Yuan ($488), respectively.

