Would you look at that? Just when you thought Russian company Yota – manufacturers of the dual display Yotaphone and the disgraced Yotaphone 2 – were dead in the water, there seems to be some signs of life. Apparently, the company is planning to put out a third generation Yotaphone. Of course, plans are not solid indicators of what may actually happen, but still, there may be life in this brand yet.

The Yotaphone 2 was a catastrophe in anyone’s book. There was generally a lot of interest in the dual display concept and it actually released internationally, but there was embarrassment all around when it failed to release the phone in the United States where a lot of its Indiegogo supporters resided. After that, Yota continued to tease new products – like the Yotaphone 2c, a budget phone concept – but they never materialized.

With a lot of their top international management people already jumping ship, it sure looked like Yota would die a slow death. But a comment on its official Instagram account says differently. The statement (translated) says, “Thank you for your interest in our product. At the moment we are working on the third generation smartphone. Follow the news in our official groups. Sincerely, The YotaPhone Team.”

Of course, it could be another case of promises from the Russian company – and they have been known to be somewhat unable to follow through on their commitments. Those people who do own a Yotaphone 2 are still waiting for an update to Android Marshmallow, and the last official statement from them was that they are unable to give a timeline on the update. So we will watch this one cautiously; it might not be worth keeping our hopes up.

VIA: Tech Radar