The Yota company is still alive. This Russian OEM already introduced a duo of YotaPhone with e-paper display (EPD) but it seems success is elusive. For this year, we’re expecting Yota to roll out the YotaPhone 3. It was benchmarked already on GFXBench after specs and pricing were leaked. The third-generation YotaPhone was also believed to be ready for pre-order this Summer and true enough the Yota 3 is ready as it was demoed at the China-Russia Expo back in June.

This Yota 3 is a new dual screen smartphone that comes equipped with a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution as the primary display and a 5.2-inch e-paper with 1280 x 720 HD pixel resolution. The monochrome e-paper works best as the e-book reader as it is eco-efficient and easy on the eyes.

Inside the device, there is a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB built-in storage, and an integrated fingerprint sensor on the main display. The e-paper display also features capacitive navigation buttons. When it comes to imaging, there is a 13MP front-facing camera and a 12MP main camera with LED flash.

The 64GB Yota 3 is expected to be priced at $350 while the 128GB model will be $450. For an extra hundred bucks, you can get twice the storage. The phone will roll out this coming September in both Russia and China.

VIA: PHONE RADAR