As early as March of this year, we heard that Yota is planning a 3rd-generation YotaPhone. It was soon teased and listed for pre-order for its Summer arrival. Some information was leaked only last week and now the device has hit GFXBench. This means the smartphone is already being tested by benchmarking sites and some details are available for our consumption.

YotaPhone 3 is listed with the following specs and features: 5.0-inch touch display, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 12MP rear camera with 4K video recording, 12MP front-facing selfie shooter, and the standard features like accelerometer, altimeter, Bluetooth, compass, GPS, gyriscope, proximity sensor, pedometer, and WiFi.

There’s no NFC capability so some features may be limited. We’re assuming this one has a microSD card slot for storage expansion as with any other Android smartphones in the market today. The benchmarking tool didn’t list the exact Snapdragon chipset model but this could use an SD625. It’s only a mid-range phone so that could be enough. When it comes to imaging technology, the main cam will come with HDR photo, face detection, and autofocus.

The YotaPhone 3 is coming for real. In the span of almost five years since 2012, the Yota group behind the series has only rolled out two models plus this Yota 3. We’re assuming this one will also be a dual screen phone.

VIA: AndroidHeadlines

