Plans for the 3rd-generation Yotaphone were made known earlier this year. A teaser for a summer pre-order for the device was also released soon while specs and probable pricing were leaked and benchmarked. The device has also reached TENAA a few days ago and now it’s official. No need to wait that long as the Yotaphone 3 has just been announced.

The YotaPhone 3 aka YOTA3 comes equipped with a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD screen resolution, 5.2-inch E-Ink display with three capacitive keys, fingerprint scanner on the home button, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, 13MP rear camera with dual tone LED flash, 12MP front-facing camera, USB Type-C connectivity, and a 3300 mAh battery. The new Yota phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

The device is aimed at the active young generation and for the readers (the bookworms) who still enjoy reading on mobile devices. Yota3 features a number of pre-installed apps for e-book reading. Yota even partnered with several China-based reading apps like Migu, iReader, Lebook, and China Reading.

You can pre-order for the smartphone beginning September 25 on JD.com. Public release will be September 18. As for the pricing, the 64GB will cost $360 (CNY2,398 or RUB21,500) while the 128GB variant will be sold for $465 (CNY3,098 or RUB27,900). The phone will be sold in Russia and China. There’s no word if it will be ready in other countries but we’ll let you know soon.

