We’ve all but given up on Yota, Russian makers of the Yotaphone and the Yotaphone 2. The failure of the company to launch the Yotaphone 2 in the United States – after it had already promised it via a crowdfunding campaign – appeared to be the completion of the company’s demise. But don’t look now, there seems to be life in Yota yet.

Yota’s official website teased the much discussed Yotaphone 3, to confirm that this phone is set to become reality – financial and corporate troubles be damned. There’s nothing much in the announcement – it says that pre-order for the new phone will start in summer. It shows outlines of mirror image phones – probably alluding to the dual-screen design that we assume will still be the selling point of the Yotaphone 3.

Of course, a Yotaphone 3 would not make sense if disgruntled users of the Yotaphone 2 will not get their Marshmallow update (in a world where Nougat is fast becoming the norm), but even that issue seems to have been solved. The update for the Yotaphone 2 to Android Marshmallow is apparently now available and rolling out OTA.

We hope that this will signal an upturn in the fortunes of Yota. But it will only happen if people see the Yotaphone 3 as a strong argument for a phone. We expect that Android Nougat should be a matter of fact. But time will tell.

