Qualcomm has officially announced its latest premium flagship mobile platform–the Snapdragon 888 SoC. We were expecting the Snapdragon 875 but the company decided on a new name. It follows the Snapdragon 865 Plus that was only introduced last July for premium flagships. The new Snapdragon chipset will equip the future premium mobile devices from top OEMs like Samsung, Motorola, ASUS, LG, Lenovo, Sharp, OnePlus, Vivo, and Xiaomi. We can expect those companies to make big announcements in the coming months.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G premium flagship chipset will improve overall phone experience drastically. We already know about the Galaxy S21 series would use Snapdragon 888. The Motorola Nio may also run on the new chipset.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor benchmark scores have been published. The numbers are impressive so we’ve been curious what phone will be introduced apart from the Galaxy S21.

The first to use the Snapdragon 888 will be one from Xiaomi. It will be the first among its peers because the Chinese company is set to launch the Mi 11 next week, specifically, on December 28, when we previously mentioned December 29.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Flagship with Snapdragon 888

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is a flagship offering. We thought it would be introduced in January but it’s even earlier–ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S21. We also know the phone may arrive with a Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro variant equipped with 120Hz and quad HD+ resolution support.

A source mentioned the Snapdragon 888 SoC will enable the Xiaomi Mi 11 Android phone to reach ultimate peak performance. Its CPU single- and multi-cores are high at 1135 and 3818, respectively, as per a benchmark. When it comes to imaging, the Mi 11’s camera system will definitely be powerful, especially the rear shooters, while still being light.