Qualcomm has officially announced its latest premium flagship: the Snapdragon 888. The SoC offers 5G support which means any device that will use it will be able to offer 5G connectivity. With this development, we can say 2021 will be filled with really powerful 5G smartphones from a number of OEMs. At Qualcomm’s event, it was mentioned these companies will introduce Snapdragon 888-powered devices: Asus, LG, Black Shark, Lenovo, and Xiaomi amonth others. The Samsung Galaxy S21 888 will use it. The upcoming Motorola Nio may run on the same chipset as mentioned.

This Snapdragon 888 5G SoC will improve overall phone experience drastically. We somehow have an idea about its performance although we can’t confirm if the Samsung Galaxy S21 benchmarked recently and comapred with the iPhone 12 Pro was running on the new Snapdragon model or if its Exynos.

Qualcomm has published its own benchmark results where we can see its scores on AnTuTu, Geekbench, GFX Bench, AllMark, and Procyon AI.

The video tells us the premium processor’s performance. It’s the newest flagship mobile platform and it has already went under scrutiny. There is no mention what devices were used but they run on Snapdragon 888. These are industry benchmark tests.

The scores tell us how the Snapdragon 888 will fare in different areas like gaming, 5G, AI, and even imaging. It is made with the most advanced 5nm process technology. The chipset delivers impressive power efficiency and breakthrough performance.

Snapdragon 888 comes with Qualcomm Kryo 680, generating an improvement in overall CPU performance by 25% compared to the previous model. The chipset is the first commercial CPU subsystem to be based on Arm Cortex-X1 as described. Its Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU performs delivers 35% faster graphics rendering, making it better for gaming phones. Inside, there is the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm Hexagon 780 processor.

The results may still change when used in different devices. We can expect such Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G-powered smartphones will be introduced in the first quarter of 2021.