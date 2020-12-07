Several OEMs will be using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. We mentioned a while ago that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will run on the said chipset even if the company was not mentioned during the Qualcomm Tech Summit Digital 2020 last week. Numerous brands were listed like ASUS, LG, Black Shark, Lenovo, Meizu, OPPO, Realme, Xiaomi, and Motorola. We believe Motorola will use the new Snapdragon on its next flagship smartphone which we’ve been saying will be the Motorola Nio. It’s only a codename so expect the official name will be leaked or revealed soon.

The next Moto G phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 800 series chipset. This means the Moto G (Nio) will be more powerful than before as it will use a high-end processor from Qualcomm. It will be a first from the Lenovo-owned company which tells us Motorola may be really serious in staying in the mobile business.

The Motorola Nio phone has been mentioned here several times. Its display may come with a peak of 105Hz refresh rate. It will come with 12GB RAM or 8GB of RAM. That Snapdragon 865 SoC we noted will be Snapdragon 888 instead.

The Moto Nio is also said to offer a desktop interface similar to Samsung DeX. It may feature DisplayPort Alternate Mode via a USB-C port. Now that’s one exciting feature from Motorola if and when true. The phone is also said to run on Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery.

No other details have been shared but the image above shows two punch-hole cutouts. We’re assuming they are for a dual selfie camera system. The bezels are still very obvious so don’t expect any bezel-less display.