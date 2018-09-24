One of the few OEMs today that release the latest Android version early is OnePlus. Just wait for a few months after the official Android rollout. You don’t even have to wait for the following year because OnePlus is always quick. While OnePlus 6T is being prepped, the Android 9 Pie update is also in its final stages. Specifically, OxygenOS 9.0 is now ready for OnePlus 6 phone owners. The Android Pie Oxygen is now available but wait a bit for it to reach your device as the rollout is incremental.

Some OnePlus 6 phones have started to receive the OxygenOS 9.0 and Android 9 Pie update. If you wish to get the update, make sure you have at least 1.5GB free storage.

OxygenOS 9.0 contains all Android Pie but with a different UI. Included are the following: Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings, adaptive battery support, and Android Pie gesture navigation abilities.

With the new Android version, you can change the Accent Color the OS is highlighted. Gaming mode 3.0 is added and delivers text notification mode and notifications for 3rd-party calls.

To make things more secure, Android security patch “2018.9” is also added together with several enhancements and new features. Check System> System Updates to see if the update is available.

VIA: SlashGear