We have no idea if BlackBerry will make a special announcement at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona but the company has just introduced new and improved KEYOne and Motion phones. During the holidays, the BlackBerry KEYOne’s price went down to $449 from the original price of $549 but only for a limited time. Now the BlackBerry Android is getting a new price. You can avail of the smartphone for only $499.99 on both Best Buy and Amazon starting today.

This is the unlocked version of the BlackBerry KEYOne. To review, the phone comes equipped with a smart keyboard with touch navigation features. It’s protected by an anodized aluminum casing for durability. Size of the IPS touchscreen is 4.5-inches and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4G LTE connectivity, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing shooter, 32GB onboard storage, microSD slot for memory expansion, and a 3505mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 tech. BlackBerry KEYOne runs on Android 7.0 Nougat but it should receive Android Oreo once ready.

On a related note, the BlackBerry KEYOne takes advantage of the embedded fingerprint sensor in a keyboard. Its shipment was delayed a bit but finally reached Canada and the US and the UK via Amazon. We already had our hands-on review but there were some questions about its quality. BlackBerry was prompted to add more adhesive measures to the KEYOne display but it proved that it can survive in the real world with the strengthened display.

SOURCE: Amazon, Best Buy