A few weeks ago, another test revealed how the BlackBerry KEYOne could survive in the real world as opposed to the Durability Test first done by JerryRigEveything. After Zack Nelson’s test, TCL and BlackBerry Mobile immediately released a statement and said they would add more adhesive to the phone’s display. The two also said they are willing to replace problematic units. Meanwhile, a counter test was done by CrackBerry and proved that screen had enough adhesive.

CrackBerry’s Kevin Michaluk said that the phone could survive normal use. We didn’t hear from BlackBerry Mobile until over the weekend. The company said the phone offers a “highly durable smartphone experience that can live up to normal everyday use”. The durability test by Kevin is enough proof that BlackBerry KEYone is more than ready for the real world.

BlackBerry Mobile assured the customers that the KEYOne customers will have a great experience with the phone as they are already “implementing additional measures that add even greater strength and adhesive to the BlackBerry KEYone display” according to an official BlackBerry support representation. These measures are currently hitting carrier and retailer inventories. Those who already have the KEYOne can have their units replaced if there is a need. There shouldn’t be any problem because there is still the manufacturer’s warranty.

VIA: CrackBerry