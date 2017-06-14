Soon after JerryRigEverything posted his Durability Test featuring the BlackBerry KEYOne, BlackBerry Mobile and TCL released an official statement. The two said they will add more adhesive to the display. They are also willing to replace any problematic units. CrackBerry countered Zack Nelson’s claim and said the KEYOne’s display has enough adhesive to keep it in place.

Kevin Michaluk of CrackBerry said that the way the bend test was done wasn’t normal–meaning it doesn’t happen as much in the real world. It doesn’t happen naturally. However, there is still a risk of the smartphone being bent that way if you sit on it when placed inside your back pocket. Of course, that is not recommended but there are people who do.

Kevin did his own durability test video that includes several drop tests and stomp tests among others. It was a first attempt by him but guess what, the phone survived! Curious about how it’s possible? Watch the video below:

According to Michaluk, he bought four KEYOne from Rogers. He didn’t use all but he performed “real world” durability tests. He want to proved the phone phone was sturdy and robust enough. He’s been using the BlackBerry Android device for almost three months now without any problem.

For this test, Kevin dropped the phone, stepped on it, sat on it, and more. He did break one unit to open and dismantle. He showed there is enough glue around the screen contrary to what Zack Nelson said there was no adhesive.

The phone is tough according to CrackBerry. This video was done prior to BlackBerry mobile releasing the official statement so you know he is credible enough.

I hope you enjoy the video. I wanted to make sure it was fun and also representative of some real world testing. I hate destroying phones, but if necessary I can always conduct more of these test videos.

VIA: CrackBerry