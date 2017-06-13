The BlackBerry KEYOne may be the subject of some discussions because of the not so sturdy display but BlackBerry Mobile and TCL already sent out a statement regarding the issue. The smartphone is now available in the UK via Amazon. We suggest that you get the phone as early as June 22 or before July 10 while the phone is in stock. Amazon is offering the new Android phone with free delivery within the UK if you get if for £619 (about $785).

KICKmobiles London will be dispatching the Silver version of the BlackBerry KEYOne. This phone is the first ever phone from the company to arrive with a fingerprint sensor built into the spacebar on the keyboard. Actually, it’s the first and only phone in the world to have such. Well, it’s obviously the only one because not many touch phones still have a keyboard.

BlackBerry KEYOne runs on Android and supports Google Play Store so you can download any Android app. It sports a 4.5-inch touch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4 with HD resolution. The phone also features a 12MP rear camera with autofocus and Sony IMX378 lens, 8MP selfie cam with wide-angle lens, and a 3505mAh battery. You can expect Quick Charge technology for rapid charging of the battery when you need extra juice.

