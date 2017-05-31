What started as the “Mercury” phone by TCL is now the BlackBerry KEYOne. The device takes advantage of embedded fingerprint sensor in a keyboard and gives QWERTY one more try. This is for the loyal BlackBerry fans who can’t seem to give up the keyboard. After being delayed in the US, opening pre-order in Canada, and being shown off in several YouTube videos, the phone is now available starting today, May 31. If you’ve read our review, you may have probably made a decision already to buy or skip the smartphone.

For those buying, check out the BlackBerry KEYOne accessories introduced in the market. If you’re in the United States, you can purchase the device from Amazon and Best Buy on select stores and online. Price tag reads $549.99 which is steep for a phone that can’t be considered as high-end just by looking at the specs. It is certainly less inexpensive than the PRIV though.

To review, the BlackBerry KEYOne comes with a small 4.5-inch screen, Full HD resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 825, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, 12MP rear camera, 8MP selfie shooter, and a 3505mAh battery. Phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and features Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology and the brand’s very own DTEK. TCL will be releasing BlackBerry KEYOne in the US so BlackBerry and Android fans can finally enjoy a new mobile experience that is uniquely BlackBery with the convenience of Android.

SOURCE: BlackBerry