BlackBerry may have ventured into the Android arena but it’s certainly not forgetting its past of having a physical keyboard. It’s one of the things that made BlackBerry attractive to the business professionals who want and need to work wherever they are. We still don’t know how the company is doing in terms of sales and revenues but it’s been busy working on software updates and coming up with new phones. The latest of which is the KEYOne.

The BlackBerry KEYOne is the Mercury phone by TCL that allows the mobile industry to try QWERTY one more time. It was officially unveiled in February, taking advantage of embedded fingerprint sensor in a keyboard. Shipping within the US and Canada is already delayed until May. Blackberry CEO and TCL President said they’re delaying because they want to be meet the demand.

Earlier this week, TCl announced that the BlackBerry KEYOne will be up for pre-order in Canada beginning May 18 from TELUS Business, SaskTel, Bell MTS, Bell, and Rogers with an affordable price of $199 CAD with a two-year contract. Official release date on both countries will be March 31. There’s no information yet on the US pre-order but we’re hoping to hear about it next week.

The BlackBerry KEYOne certainly has potential to make it big. It is the closest to the original design of a BlackBerry phone with keypad. Only this time, the device runs on the Android platform. To review the specs and features, the smartphone sports a 4.5-inch screen, 1080p pixel resolution display, 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 processor, 32GB onboard storage, 3GB RAM, 12MP main camera, 8MP selfie shooter, and a 3505mAh battery that can be fast-charged with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

You can sign-up HERE for pre-order offers.