The Samsung Gear S3 series has been around for over a year. We saw the Frontier model in 2016 and we thought it’s ideal for sports and the active lifestyle. It was introduced during the IFA last year and made an impression with its LTE connectivity Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) technology. The smartwatch rolled out globally in November and was more than ready to support Samsung Pay even when paired with non-Galaxy phones.

The Gear S3 has received several updates already with the last one we remember as the functional watchfaces. The newest Tizen 3.0 OS update for the Samsung Gear S3 will bring a number of new changes.

As for the Samsung Gear Fit 2, sadly, Tizen 3.0 will not be available for it because the device doesn’t have the minimum hardware requirements like 5 ATM capability. The only update it can receive is a minor software update.

Note that there are a number of Samsung Gear S3 variants. There’s the Gear S3 Classic available on T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T; Samsung Gear S3 Frontier TUMI edition, Gear S3 Frontier, and the basic Gear S3. The Tizen OS powers the Gear S3 but not all features may be available or working on non-Samsung smartphones.

VIA: AndroidPit