While the Samsung Gear S3 is the first of their smartwatches that can be partnered with non-Galaxy smartphones, they will of course still want you to use or switch to a Samsung device for a more complete experience. They have now released a compatibility list to show users what they can expect from the newest smartwatch in the block, depending on what device you will connect it to. It is compatible with most things, expect for a few pretty important ones like messaging, calling, and email.

While there are a few issues with the compatibility of the Gear S3 with the iPhone 7, when it comes to other smartphones on the Android platform, it is actually better. The only difference from a Samsung smartphone and a non-Galaxy one is that users will not be able to get calls, texts, and emails on their wearable. There will probably be some work around to that by using an app or something.

But the good news is that there are still a lot of compatibilities between the smartwatch and whatever Android smartphone you will tether it to. Notifications, apps, and S Health will function normally. You will be able to use various watch faces as well. Yes, you will even be able to use Samsung Pay on your Gear S3, given that the mobile payment platform is available in your country and your bank is supported.

Hopefully, this will just be the first of many devices from Samsung that will still work with other non-Samsung devices. As much as they would like to keep it all in the family, consumers are now looking more at interoperability across platforms.

VIA: SAM Mobile