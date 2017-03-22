The Samsung Gear S3 is better than ever. We don’t think we’ll see the Gear S4 anytime soon but that’s fine since the Gear S3 is more than enough. It doesn’t run Android Wear 2.0 but it is powered by Samsung’s very own Tizen OS. Announced back in August last year, this smartwatch has received a number of improvements for HERE WeGo, Facer watch face maker, Samsung Pay, and TouchOne Keyboard.

Samsung Gear S3 users can take advantage of new features and improvements on apps focused on music, workouts, smart devices, and navigation. For one, the Spotify app is now supported so you are free to stream your favorite music and playlist via LTE or WiFi. Feel free to scroll through your list and top charts for new tracks to listen to. If you’re a Premium user, offline caching will be available next month.

Public transit updates and phone companion mode were added to the HERE WeGo app last month, making it a better city navigation tool. App offers turn-by-turn directions, offline maps, and real-time updates. The companion mode lets the user send directions from the Gear S3 to a Galaxy phone.

The NYC Transit wearable app has been optimized for the Gear S3. It features a more intuitive road map that allows easy scanning of transportation schedules, helps find nearby stations, pinpoints location, views transit availabilities, and even sets reminders.

For those who drive a BMW, there are some models that can be accessed from the Gear S3. The BMW Connected app lets you to view details of a next trip, check fuel, and lock-unlock doors. Just check your smartwatch’s screen and you’ll see what you need to know.

The Nest app is for those who have Nest Learning Thermostat at home. Check the app to monitor home temperature and adjust heat from the watch’s bezel.

For the health and fitness enthusiasts, the Gear S3 can turn into a number of wearable models as Samsung teamed up with Under Armour to incorporate apps like the UA Record, MapMyRun, Endomondo, and MyFitnessPal to the Under Armour Connected Fitness suite. On your smartwatch, track your activities, view personal training tips and tracks exercise, check nutrition, and access a connected health and fitness network.

Join the 200 million members of a community into their health so you can be encouraged to stay in fitness game. Some of the new features allow you to quickly add calories and log water consumption (MyFitnessPal) plus engage in different challenges, use untethered GPS tracking, and view routes and maps (UA Record). Each app offers premium services but when you buy a new Gear S3, you will receive complimentary access for one year.

