The Samsung Gear S3 Classic is now ready in the US. It received LTE connectivity and new concept watch designs a few months ago. We’ve been waiting for this and now the smartwatch is finally available from three major mobile carriers: AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Each network has different offers so feel free to review what each one has to offer. Of the three, AT&T currently offers the lowest upfront price. It’s $249 compared to $349 and $399 from the Big Red and the Uncarrier.

AT&T’s $249.99 offer is on a two-year contract with qualified plans. The carrier promises reliable 4G LTE network connection plus the NUmberSync so you text and call right from the smartwatch using your main mobile number. AT&T’s Digital Life allows you to manage and monitor your smart home system via an app. You can receive alerts on your wearable device from anywhere. With a DirecTV Remote App, you can change channels, schedule recordings, and open onscreen guide on your Gear S3 Classic.

Verizon is selling the smartwatch only in stores right now. If you get a Galaxy phone from the carrier, you can get a $100 discount. The $349.99 deal is also offered on a 2-year contract while the full retail price is $399.99. The company highlights the Gear S3 Classic’s long battery life that can last for days, as well as, easy and fast wireless charging. The smartwatch is also customizable as you can change the face and the watch band every time. If you are currently on Verizon, you can add the Samsung Gear S3 Classic for only $5 per month. Fees and taxes are not included. Similar to AT&T’s NumberSync, Verizon is offering the NumberShare.

T-Mobile is selling the new Samsung Gear S3 Classic Smartwatch for $399.99. You can also pay $16 today and $16 per month for the next 24 months.

