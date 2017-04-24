We’re one with you in waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 to receive the Nougat update. We said that the T-Mobile version would be receiving Android 7.0 early this week. This is after the Note 5 and the S6 Edge in Canada received the same. Verizon and AT&T also rolled out the same update and now it’s about time for T-Mobile consumers to get the chunky update.

If you may remember, those in India and Turkey got the update early last month. We had no doubt it’s coming because Samsung has been working on it since November last year.

As for T-Mobile Note 5 users, you’re in luck as the Uncarrier just started to roll out Stock Nougat for T-Mobile N920TUVU4EQC6 but you have to manually flash it from HERE. Some Note 5 users took advantage of a smart switch. We’re expecting that any day now, T-Mobile will make the official announcement.

As early as now, you may want to prepare your Note 5 for the upcoming OTA alert. This Android 7.0 will bring a number of battery improvements, enhanced notifications system, native split-screen support, more emojis, and the Google Assistant. Make room for at least 1GB of storage space and be connected to the Internet all the time so you’ll be able to receive an alert and download the new Android OS version without any interruption.

VIA: XDA (1),(2)