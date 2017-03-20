It’s been over a week since Android 7.0 Nougat started to roll out for the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, at least, for the variant in Turkey. Samsung users have been waiting for it since November and now we’ve got more information about the highly anticipated Nougat. Aside the the S6 Edge Nougat update, the Note 5 is also lined up according to that roadmap published earlier. True enough, it’s ready as some Note 5 owners in Turkey have started to receive it.

Firmware update N920CXXU3CQC7 is now ready for the Galaxy Note 5. The mid-March release finally happened so we can expect that the other scheduled rollouts will also follow. If you have a Galaxy Note 5, make sure you have 1.3GB of free storage space before you get the download.

We’re not sure when other markets will get the Galaxy Note 5 Android 7.0 Nougat update but we know it is happening soon. To review, the Nougat version will include a new security patch from Google, new emojis, multi-window support for multi-tasking, Quick Panel, Direct Reply support, notifications bundling, Performance Mode, new pop-up window function, and the Samsung Pass.

If you currently live in Turkey and own a Samsung Galaxy Note 5, the over-the-air (OTA) notification for the update will be ready anytime soon. Just wait.

VIA: SAMMOBILE