Android 7.0 Nougat OS update for the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge has been rolling out since last month. It was made official after the product manual was leaked and after several teasers and beta tests. It’s the same with the Galaxy Note 5 which was also made available in India and Turkey recently. We’re just curious to know what carrier will deliver the update first.

AT&T is one of the first to release the Nougat update for both Android phones in the United States. We know other networks will make similar announcements soon but for now, AT&T subscribers who have the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+ will get the chewy, chunky mobile OS upgrade.

You should be receiving an OTA alert on your smartphone that the firmware version N920AUCU4EQC6 or G928AUCU4EQC6 is ready for download. Make sure you have at least 2GB of extra space because the file is over 1.5GB. As with other Nougat updates for eligible Samsung devices, the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 edge+ will receive Samsung Pass and Samsung Cloud. There’s also the usual multi-tasking features, native split-screen support, more emojis, updated notifications system, enhanced battery management, improved Google Assistant, and the latest security patches.

AT&T consumers may be surprised to know that the AT&T exclusive apps like MobiTV, AT&T Live, and Address Book will already be gone once the Nougat OS is installed.

VIA: SAMMOBILE