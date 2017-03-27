We just showed you a gallery of Galaxy S8 Plus images but don’t expect that to be the last one. Two more days before the official announcement and we’re actually excited to cover early leaks and hands-on features. The latest photos we’ve uncovered look very legit but nothing we haven’t seen or heard before. After the Note 7 fiasco, Samsung wants to be on our good side. The past couple of years haven’t been good for the South Korean tech giant. Sales were declining and the brand slipped from no. 3 to no. 49 in a brands reputation survey in the US, no thanks to the Note 7 overheating and explosion issues.

Samsung is doing everything in its power to rise up from the ashes. We can’t say the company really went down but it is in danger. Hopefully, this Galaxy S8 duo plus the upcoming Note 8 will definitely be a game-changer or a lifesaver. To make sure standards are followed, there are new quality assurance tests and protocols that must be passed.

We’ve heard a lot of rumors and speculations about the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus but at this point, we’re just excited to see the smartphones. The phones will have 5.8- and 6.2-inch displays, 18.5:9 aspect ratio, Super AMOLED display, 2960 x 1440 pixel resolution, impressive sharpness, rich colors, and full details.

When it comes to imaging, Samsung used a 12-megapixel rear cam with F/1.7 aperture, PDAF, and laser autofocus. The 8MP front-facing camera works with an iris scanner for mobile security. The feature was first found on the Note 7 and the company thought it would be a nice addition. Some other features we can expect include the Bixby AI, Snapdragon 835 or Exynos processor, high-speed camera sensor, will have facial recognition, soft keys as virtual buttons, and a same battery capacity as the Note 7. The device may also have a 6GB RAM model and 3250mAh battery, and an S Pen stylus.

Check out the photos below of and have a glimpse of the Galaxy S8’s four color options: Blue, Black, Orchid Gray, and Silver.

VIA: WinFuture