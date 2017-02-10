The industry will not be done talking about the next premium flagship from Samsung. The Galaxy S8 is coming soon and while waiting for the official announcement, expect more rumors and leaks to be released. We’ve said a lot about the next-gen mobile device and now we’ve got an idea about its battery. This topic is highly controversial because as you know, the Note 7’s production and sales had to be stopped.

The Note 7 issue made Samsung the talk of the town in a bad way. Sales went down a bit but the South Korean tech giant is serious with improving and ensuring the next Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, and Note 8 will have the perfect batteries. We’re told the company has turned to a Japanese supplier but there’s no official confirmation yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are believed to have 3000 and 3500mAh batteries. The S8 will boast of a 5.7-inch screen while the S8 Plus will have a 6.2-inch display. The S8 Plus will have the same battery capacity as the Note 7.

If you’re worried about the similarity, know that it’s just the battery capacity. The battery and design will totally be different from the Note 7 so that Galaxy S8 Plus should be safe especially now that a Japanese supplier is rumored to provide the batteries.

VIA: The Korea Herald