Another day, another Samsung Galaxy S8 rumor. But this is one you may not have heard of yet. The Galaxy S8 is rumored to be coming out with a top-of-the-line camera sensor that has a high-speed function, apparently able to shoot close to “1000 shots per second.”

According to Korean news outfit Chosun, rumors from Samsung’s home market say that the upcoming flagship – the Galaxy S8 – will be coming out with a camera sensor that renders itself well to high-speed photography. The sensor uses dedicated DRAM chips to store images at a much faster rate than the standard cable from sensor to chipset.

We think that this sensor might be Sony’s new 3-layer stacked CMOS sensor which it announced in February. The similarities include the usage of DRAM for storage, a first in the mobile photography and mobile camera sensor market. For those wondering at the speed, you can just imagine shooting slow motion videos in FullHD (1080p) at 1000 frames per second, where the standard is usually only at 60 frames per second.

The Galaxy S8 will be officially unveiled on March 29, a little less than two weeks from now. As much as we already know about the flagship, we’re still excited to see which of the rumored features will make it to the official device.

VIA: Chosun