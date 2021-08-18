The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is now in the works. We are certain of that and we’re crossing our fingers there will be no delay. After the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s next premium flagship offering will be the Galaxy S22. It is safe to assume there will be three variants, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Ultra variant may also come with S-Pen support just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

A source shared some early information about the Samsung Galaxy S22. The Plus version is said to feature a small battery than its predecessor—the Galaxy S21+. This tells us Samsung may not be upgrading the battery of the next-gen premium phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is said to only come with 4370 mAh (4500mAh) as compared to the 4800mAh of the Galaxy S21+ . The battery is said to be model number EB-BS906ABY—the same battery used on the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, and the Galaxy S20+. So is Samsung downgrading the battery capacities?

Samsung usually upgrades batteries and most specs to higher and newer components. Next year may be different though. We’re thinking there is supply shortage or maybe the tech giant doesn’t see the need at all especially if charging technology is becoming faster and more efficient.

That is possible of perhaps Samsung is working on better battery-saving features and optimizations. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 uses Eco OLED display technology. It consumes less energy so battery can still remain longer.