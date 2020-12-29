The ZTE Axon 20 5G with under-display camera out will be out soon in key markets. It’s readily available in some countries. Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything was able to test the phone and check its durability. The world’s first with Under Display Camera has survived the Scratch, Burn, and Bend Tests. This time, we’re seeing what’s inside after Zack’s very own teardown analysis of the smartphone. It’s important that we see what’s inside because we want to know how the Under Display Camera works.

ZTE has launched an innovative product. We know it will be copied by other OEMs. For one, Samsung has been working on the same tech but it won’t be ready yet in time for the Galaxy S21. The Axon 20 5G’s UDC works but the selfies aren’t that great. Perhaps in the next-generation phones, the quality will be better.

Zack Nelson opened the ZTE Axon 20 5G carefully. Opening it is easy which means it can be easy to repair. You need to be careful though in opening the glass back cover. When removing the battery, be careful as it is glued down. There are no pull tabs to make it easy.

ZTE’s Under Display Camera

The under display selfie camera is located at the front display. It works with light and images passing through the screen. A software does some correcting but the quality isn’t really that great, no thanks to the low amount of light.

Post-processing by the software can still be improved though. We’re hoping the next time ZTE applies the technology, it will be better.