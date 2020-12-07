ZTE may still be a security threat to the United States according the FCC but there is no stopping the Chinese OEM from coming up with really innovative phones. After introducing the ZTE Watch Live smartwatch with heart rate monitoring, here’s a new one ready to offer a true full display experience–the ZTE Axon 20 5G. The ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition is coming soon and is ready to go global. As the first in the world with an under-display camera, the ZTE Axon 20 5G is ready to do its magic.

ZTE is another company that comes up with innovative designs and technologies. It reminded us that it was the first to eliminate the keypad and the home button. It has also eliminated the notch with a true full display. There is no notch nor a punch hole as ZTE was able to implement an under-display camera technology.

A lot of other phone makers have started working on the under-display selfie camera but it’s only ZTE that made the tech commercially available. Officially announced in September, the ZTE Axon 20 5G will be available on December 21 in key markets like Japan, European Union, the UK, and South Korea.

No information on pricing but we know it’s definitely not budget-friendly as it is more mid-range. To review, the phone comes equipped with a 6.92-inch FHD+ OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, Snapdragon 765G processor, DTS:X Ultra 3D sound, 4220mAh battery with 30W fast charging. When it comes to imaging, there is a 32MP selfie camera plus a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP main rear cam, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor.