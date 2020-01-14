Samsung is launching a foldable phone–no doubt about that. A number of details have been shared already. We’re just waiting for the official announcement. But before the Unpacked 2020 event, we can expect more information and images will be leaked. Yesterday, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was reported to be the Galaxy Fold 2. The latter is believed to arrive with a clamshell design, leather covers in black or silver, and may only run on a Snapdragon 855 processor. The phone is also rumored to have a glass cover and a hideaway hinge.

Several image renders and videos have surfaced but we always welcome new ones. Here is another set from LetsGoDigital. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone is more likely to look like the latest renders within the clamshell design.

The next-gen Galaxy Fold 2 aka Galaxy Z Flip will be a flip phone. It could rival the Motorola RAZR clamshell phone. There is a horizontal fold orientation different from the book-like design of the original Galaxy Fold. When folded, the Galaxy Z flip looks squarish.

At the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event on February 11, company exec DJ Koh is expected to make a big announcement. We’ll get to see the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Fold 2. Codenamed as the Galaxy Bloom, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is also known as model SM-F700F.

The Galaxy Flip Z will boast a clamshell design. It is said to be available in the market by April or May if the February launch happens and if there will be no issues. The Galaxy Flip Z will be more affordable compared to the original Galaxy Fold at around $800 although we believe that it is too good to be true.