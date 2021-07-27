The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be joining the Galaxy Z Fold3. The South Korean tech giant will certainly announce the two new foldable phones that are taking over the Galaxy Note series, at least, for this year. Several details have been shared already like that IPX8 rating, the possibility of an Armor Frame, Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage, and a lower price tag. The phone will also come with 5G connectivity and will be ready in different colors.

Samsung will reveal two foldable phones on August 11. They will be more affordable compared to the early versions. Hopefully, more people will purchase the new smartphone offering from the South Korean tech giant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specs

Let’s focus on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This used to be the Galaxy Z Flip 2 but Samsung may be calling it the Z Flip 3. It will come with a 6.7-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The external display will be larger this time.

The smartphone will run on Snapdragon 888 SoC, 128 or 256GB storage (UFS), and 8GB of RAM. Samsung has improved on the hinge. There will be no under-display camera yet but the 10MP selfie camera is expected to produce high-quality selfies. The dual rear camera system will offer 12MP each.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 may be sold for about 1200 euros or $1,420. An LTE-only variant may also be available. Color options could be Black, Dark Gray, Yellow, and Purple. Expect Samsung Pay with MST, thinner bezels and frames.