Samsung may be always busy working on new smartphones from conceptualization to development to launch and then marketing but the company also has many other products like tablets and wearables. For the mobile consumers, a smartwatch is also a general need. Others may say it’s just a ‘want’ but watches are really getting smarter than ever. The South Korean tech giant isn’t exactly a forerunner in this business but it is becoming an important provider especially because Samsung continually works to improve on them.

Rumor has it the Samsung Galaxy Watch may soon use WearOS instead of Tizen. It may also come with SmartThings Find support. We’re looking forward to the next-gen wearable device from the brand and we believe it will be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Prolific Chinese leakster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) shared some rather subtle information but got the Twitter world retweeting. Our source simply shared: Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4. He also added: Q2.

From those words, we can surmise Samsung is release the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 wearables in the second quarter of this year. That’s Q2 2021 which is starting next month.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Updates

In the past few months, Samsung has been rolling out software updates for older Galaxy Watch models. Just last week, the original Samsung Galaxy Watch was mentioned to get the latest Watch 3 features. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 also got ECG and blood pressure support in 31 more markets. SmartThings Find was received by the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in the beginning of the year.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 also got better GPS accuracy and connection. A Galaxy Watch 3 update delivered improvements to the blood oxygen saturation feature. We can expect more software updates will be delivered as Samsung prepares for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4. Not much is known yet but we’re hoping a new Samsung wearable device will be announced sooner than soon.