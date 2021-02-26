Samsung is believed to be using Wear OS on its Galaxy Watches. It’s not clear if it will just be an option and if Tizen OS will still be used. We just know Samsung has decided to finally use Google’s very own Android wearable platform. The next-gen Galaxy Watch will probably run on WearOS as one variant or both. It doesn’t mean Samsung will forget about Tizen though. In fact, the South Korean tech giant has recently released an update.

The older Galaxy Watch models are getting an improvement. By that we mean those Galaxy Watch 3 features you’ve grown to love can be used on other Galaxy Watch devices. If you own the original Samsung Galaxy Watch, it’s ready to receive Tizen 5.5.0.1 not only in the US but also in other key markets.

Note that this Tizen version was the same one Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Watch 3 received previously. The first Galaxy Watch may not be hardware-ready but it’s getting some important wearable features and enhancements including AR Emoji and Bitmoji support, an enhanced notification system, and voice guidance through a headset.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Tizen Update

The update brings improvements to the running and cycling monitoring functionality, screen capture changes, general system stability, and improvements on reliability. We’re not sure about the health-related features since hardware is limited.

The update only weighs 290MP and it follows the last one released in February last year. We can also look forward to better GPS accuracy and connection. We remember saying before that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 may actually get some Galaxy Watch 3 goodies. The same thing is happening to the OG Galaxy Watch.