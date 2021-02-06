Following the updates to other newer Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, it’s now the turn of the Galaxy Watch 3. The firmware update, R840XXU1BUA8, brings the features that the other wearables are enjoying now, including support for SmartThings Find, group-walking challenge, a built-in HandWash feature, and support for work with new fitness programs. While the electrocardiogram feature may take some time to get to this particular device as well as the Galaxy Watch Active2, at least there are other new things that will enhance the smartwatch’s function.

The SmartThings Find feature is available now for a lot of Samsung devices including smartphones. tablets, and truly wireless earbuds. This means if you lose or misplace your smartwatch, you’ll be able to ring it so you can easily locate it, as well as track it through the SmartThings Find app. If your other Samsung devices are connected, you’ll be able to locate them on a map in case you need to find any of them.

Galaxy Watch 3 users can also now do group-walking challenges on Samsung Health and compete with their friends and family who are also using the app. The time in auto-detecting workout modes has also been reduced so it will respond faster when you’re working out. Auto-detection is also now applicable for other activities like running, elliptical, and rowing machine. You can also try out some of the new fitness programs you can use.

The HandWash feature has become popular because washing one’s hands is one of the best ways to protect yourself from COVID-19. It’s now part of the smartwatch itself and can automatically detect when you’re washing your hands. Of course, the firmware update has the usual bug fixes and improvements to system stability and reliability. If you have a Smartwatch Galaxy Watch 3, you can update your software to the latest version.

As for the ECG feature, we might have to wait a bit to check your blood pressure from your smartwatch according to GSM Arena. It’s already been approved for 27 countries in the European Economic Area but rollout will probably be slow.